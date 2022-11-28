Local group come together to restore a Launceston tram

A group of volunteers have been coming together for five years to bring an old Launceston tram back to life.
Rob Hodge, John Binns, Alan O'Byrne, Barry Cole, and Rob Delaney have been working about six hours a day to restore the old tram, along with the help of Graeme Wright and Quinten Manning.
"We've each done about 11,000 voluntary work hours. But we love to do it, we give each other a bit of cheek." Volunteer John Binns said.
The tram is going to Ballarat Tramway Museum next week. It will remain at Ballarat and eventually transferred to the Sydney Tramway Museum, an exact timeframe for its time in Ballarat is to be confirmed.
Once in Sydney, the tram will be motorised and operational, meaning visitors will be able to take it for a test run.
