Campbell Town health issue receives relief

Concerns raised by members of the Campbell Town community appear to have been momentarily quelled, as Premier Jeremy Rockliff recently announced an interim provider would begin work in the town's health centre early in the new year.
Many ratepayers in the ageing Northern Midlands-based demographic were thrown into a whirl of panic and anxiety late last month when they were suddenly alerted to the fact they could go without essential treatment and support for an undisclosed amount of time.
That startling revelation came after the Northern Midlands Medical Centre - who had been supplying GPs to Campbell Town for the last two years - announced they were withdrawing their crucial services from the area.
Residents, as well as members of the Campbell Town Community Health Centre Board, speculated that the reason for the swift exit could be related to ongoing GP shortages and ever-increasing workloads, while the Health & Community Services Union suggested it may have simply been a business decision made in the best interest of the company's current financial situation.
Regardless, the decision - yet to be publicly justified - meant about 1500 community members from Campbell Town and several surrounding suburbs were set to lose access to a doctor as of January 6, prompting persistent calls for local, state, and federal government bodies to intervene and investigate.
This came to a head on Wednesday when Premier Rockliff assured residents that a temporary GP been secured as of January 7, and discussions regarding a permanent provider were ongoing between both the state and federal governments.
"We recognise that Tasmania has particular challenges when it comes to access to GPs, and while that's a federal responsibility, as a state, we are increasingly reaching in and providing more support, because it's not about passing the buck, it's about working together," he said.
"Most recently, we have proposed an innovative approach to help fix GP shortages, specifically targeting rural and regional areas where we see the most impact. Our plan would see GP Registrars employed directly by the State during their training period so that they have a seamless transition between hospital and community-based GP training placements, and this proposal would also provide a sustainable pathway to strengthen the GP workforce in rural and regional areas like Campbell Town."
Mr Rockliff was reluctant to specify any timelines regarding when an announcement would be made, but he expected the proposal put to the federal government would reach its final stages in the next few weeks before an update could be provided early into the new year.
I am a council and general news reporter at the Examiner. If you have any issues or information regarding local government, please contact me via email at luke.miller@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
