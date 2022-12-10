The Examiner
Premier reveals temporarily GP has been organised for Campbell Town

Luke Miller
By Luke Miller
Updated December 10 2022 - 6:41pm, first published 2:00pm
Campbell Town health issue receives relief

Concerns raised by members of the Campbell Town community appear to have been momentarily quelled, as Premier Jeremy Rockliff recently announced an interim provider would begin work in the town's health centre early in the new year.

