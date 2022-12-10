The Examiner
Kayden John Smith threated to shoot a magistrate when frustrated

Nick Clark
Nick Clark
Updated December 11 2022 - 3:53pm, first published 2:30am
Suspended jail for threat

A Launceston man who threatened to shoot a magistrate after he could not get a lawyer for a bail application was sentenced in the Launceston Magistrates Court to a five-month suspended jail term.

