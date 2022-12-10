Suspended jail for threat

A Launceston man who threatened to shoot a magistrate after he could not get a lawyer for a bail application was sentenced in the Launceston Magistrates Court to a five-month suspended jail term.
Kayden John Smith, 29, of Newnham, pleaded guilty to a count of intimidating a public officer and a raft of other charges including six counts of stealing, three counts of disqualified driving, resisting arrest and escape.
The Examiner reported in July that Smith yelled at Magistrate Ken Stanton after he was remanded in custody.
Mr Smith said: "Can you go early or something don't you think there could be a fresh find on the case instead of having all these other people come through and then you are in a c--- of a mood already?"
"It's got nothing to do with mood here Mr Smith," Mr Stanton replied.
"Yeah whatever, f--- this shit," Mr Smith yelled loudly.
Mr Stanton told him he was remanded in custody until the court date mentioned.
"You are a f---ing piece of shit judge and all," Mr Smith yelled.
"I will adjourn," Mr Stanton said.
Several seconds passed and Mr Smith yelled: "You are a f---ing [inaudible] wait until I get out I'll come and shoot ya."
"I know where you live too mother f---er."
In sentencing Mr Hughes said that he had been told by Smith defence counsel Andrew Lonergan that the threat was a hollow one and that Smith had no intention of carrying it out and had no information to enable him to carry it out.
"There must be respect for the court," Mr Hughes said.
He said a pre-sentence report had found that Smith was unsuitable for community service orders.
The five-month jail sentence was suspended on the condition that he commit no imprisonable offence for 18 months.
He also sentenced him to an 18-month Community Correction Order which included measure to enable him to deal with ongoing substance abuse.
Smith was disqualified from driving for 13 months.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
I am the Supreme and Magistrates Court reporter for the Examiner for the past 18 months. My journalism career has clicked over 30 years and encompasses four different spells at Tasmanian newspapers.
I am the Supreme and Magistrates Court reporter for the Examiner for the past 18 months. My journalism career has clicked over 30 years and encompasses four different spells at Tasmanian newspapers.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.