Aiming to spread Christmas joy to those in need the team at Tas Gas have once again joined with Vinnies to hold a toy drive, resulting in hundreds of presents to be donated to local children.
TasGas hold this toy drive amongst their staff each year that goes directly to families in need who have approached Vinnies around Christmas time. TasGas staff collected various toys to place under their tree which were collected by Vinnies on Friday morning.
Vinnies project coordinator Eric Welsh said that giving gifts was important to those who would otherwise miss out.
"Without these presents the kids wouldn't be getting anything for Christmas so it's a wonderful thing to be part of," he said.
"These gifts will make a lot of kids happy."
Born and raised in Launceston, Nikita is passionate about the stories that matter to locals. When she is not at work you can find Nikita adventuring around Tasmania or spending time with family and friends.
