Toy drive to help children in Northern Tasmania who would otherwise go without

By Nikita McGuire
December 10 2022 - 10:00am
Vinnie's Eric Welsh and Ben Charles from Tas Gas with Tas Gas employees Ian Avico, Will Smyth, Lauren Warren, Jenna James and Karen Hopkins. Picture by Paul Scambler

Aiming to spread Christmas joy to those in need the team at Tas Gas have once again joined with Vinnies to hold a toy drive, resulting in hundreds of presents to be donated to local children.

