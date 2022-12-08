St Vincent de Paul's state office turned into a Christmas hamper creation centre, as students from St Patrick's College helped make hamper bags for those in need.
Volunteers packed and prepared 300 Christmas Hampers for distribution in the North of the Tasmania.
These hampers - along with toys for children - will be given out to support 700 northern Tasmanian people and families in need.
These 300 hampers do not include the 500-800 hampers that will be distributed in the South and the North- West coast.
Vinnies hamper project coordinator Eric Welsh said that many of the items are donated or bought with money from Vinnies fundraisers.
"This year we had a lot of donated items, items from schools. We have the kids from St Patrick's come and do the sorting which is fantastic," he said.
Next week we will be distributing the hampers to about 80 families who will come through the head office.
"We have a lot of people doing it tough in the community at this time of year and these products help a lot for families and individuals."
Items in the hampers included Christmas themed non-perishable foods such as gravy, tinned vegetables, jelly, biscuits, coffee, tea and tinned fruits, as well a Christmas ham to enjoy.
Born and raised in Launceston, Nikita is passionate about the stories that matter to locals. When she is not at work you can find Nikita adventuring around Tasmania or spending time with family and friends. If you have story tips or events in the Arts and Events sector, please contact Nikita at nikita.mcguire@austcommunitymedia.com.au or on 0437 031 581
