A Launceston artist has mixed her love of watercolours and a Northern Tasmanian seaside area to create her latest exhibition.
On display at Scotch Oakburn College's s.p.a.c.e Gallery, Summer of '22' by Rosemary Hill showcases 35 of her works, many of which have already been sold to keen buyers.
Ms Hill said that choosing to paint the area of Low Head was a no-brainer.
"I painted all summer at Low Head last year. It's my special place and we have a house down there," she said.
"I have been there every summer of my life bar three years when I lived in New Zealand. I have grown up there and I truly love the place."
Running until December 16, the exhibition features many iconic landmarks including the lighthouse and pilot station.
"The pilot station is a favourite as we have a house just across the road," she said.
"The mood changes and the river reflection, the boats and the pilot station itself are so historic.
"I love that area as we go for many walks along the riverside."
Ms Hill said she has been painting for all of her life and also teaches art part time
"I teach watercolour. I have been teaching since 1976," she said.
"I fell into that accidentally when I came back from living in Melbourne and I was approached to teach."
Ms Hill said she was proud to exhibit the art at the Scotch Oakburn Gallery, as her family has a long history with the school.
"My grandmother was in the original intake of students when the school first began and myself, my sister and my children have all come here," she said.
"We had a wonderful opening on the weekend. I had people from all the parts of my life attend. People from Low Head, people I used to teach, people I teach now.
"It was wonderful. The space here is so big, light and open."
The exhibition Summer of '22' by Rosemary Hill is continuing until December 16 and 10 percent of all sales from the artworks will be donated to the Fight MND organisation.
The gallery is at located at Scotch Oakburn College's Performing Arts Centre and is available to view Monday to Friday from 9am to 3pm.
Born and raised in Launceston, Nikita is passionate about the stories that matter to locals. When she is not at work you can find Nikita adventuring around Tasmania or spending time with family and friends. If you have story tips or events in the Arts and Events sector, please contact Nikita at nikita.mcguire@austcommunitymedia.com.au or on 0437 031 581
