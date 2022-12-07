The Examiner
Rosemary Hill showcases 'Summer of '22' exhibition at Scotch Oakburn

Nikita McGuire
By Nikita McGuire
Updated December 7 2022 - 3:20pm, first published 3:00pm
Rosemary Hill and her paintings of Low Head at the s.p.a.c.e gallery at Scotch Oakburn College. Picture by Paul Scambler

A Launceston artist has mixed her love of watercolours and a Northern Tasmanian seaside area to create her latest exhibition.

