The Examiner
Home/News/Local News
What's on

'Launceston Preparatory School - This is Your Life' performance shows history of school

Nikita McGuire
By Nikita McGuire
December 7 2022 - 4:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Kinder students Sebastian Willemot, Zoe Sulzberger, Audrey Campbell and Aiden Cheng, all five, of Launceston Preparatory School.

Forty years ago, The Launceston Preparatory School opened its doors. Back in 1982, they were the doors to a private home where 17 students learned and played downstairs in the home of one of the original principals.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nikita McGuire

Nikita McGuire

Journalist

Born and raised in Launceston, Nikita is passionate about the stories that matter to locals. When she is not at work you can find Nikita adventuring around Tasmania or spending time with family and friends. If you have story tips or events in the Arts and Events sector, please contact Nikita at nikita.mcguire@austcommunitymedia.com.au or on 0437 031 581

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.