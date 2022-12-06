Forty years ago, The Launceston Preparatory School opened its doors. Back in 1982, they were the doors to a private home where 17 students learned and played downstairs in the home of one of the original principals.
This week the school on Elphin Road, Newstead, celebrates with its end-of-year production where the 150 current students of the school, from Early Learning to Grade 6, will re-enact important milestones of their school across the decades to their parents and community members across three performances.
The performance is entitled 'Launceston Preparatory School - This is Your Life'.
Grade six leaver Misgana Barrett said that he was excited to perform.
"It's a major time period for the LPS as we have had a lot of memories during the time. A lot of things have happened in my time here," he said.
"I have loved being a part of school fundraisers and doing school athletics carnivals and helping around at the school.
"I'm looking forward to sharing the show with the parents what we have been working on."
Grade one student Bass Abel said that he was very excited to hear everyone clapping and cheering at the end.
"We have put in a lot of work," he said.
"We have done a lot of practices, we have all practised our lines at home.
"I read a poem that we have on the wall in the hall. It's about being the kid who is happy and nice."
Co-Principals Leonie McNair and Harriet Thyne have witnessed many of those milestones.
"This is the story of a school that dared to be different," said Mrs McNair.
"It continues to be small by design, capping classes at 18 students, which enables teachers to really cater for individual needs."
"Those needs cover the whole breadth of what young people need in order to learn at their best," said Mrs Thyne.
"Extra support is offered to those who need it, while those more capable students are extended to their full potential."
The production celebrating the forty years of the school is the latest in a series of such annual events at the school, written each year by the teachers. It is open to school families only and involves several parents who attended the school themselves as students.
The Launceston Preparatory School derives its name from its goal of preparing young people for life.
"Our goal is to enable young people to become good citizens," Ms Thyne said.
"To do that, they need to have the confidence and critical thinking skills to participate in society."
Born and raised in Launceston, Nikita is passionate about the stories that matter to locals. When she is not at work you can find Nikita adventuring around Tasmania or spending time with family and friends. If you have story tips or events in the Arts and Events sector, please contact Nikita at nikita.mcguire@austcommunitymedia.com.au or on 0437 031 581
