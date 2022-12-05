Bread and Butter's new cafe and bake shop on Cimitiere Street officially opened for business on Friday, leaving Launcestonians spolt for choice the next day as they fluctuated between the new site and the weekly Harvest Markets just metres away.
The new facility, which was formerly Kai-Zen Japanese restaurant differs from its sister-store opposite Princess Square as Bread and Butter's popular breakfast menu won't be on offer.
Instead, owners Olivia and Rob Morrison have opted to dedicate the new site to baking, a process through which a variety of goods are set to be produced, including cookies and doughnuts.
"Our jam doughnut sales were already off the charts over the weekend," she said.
"We're excited to be back on Cimitiere Street as this is where we started, and we've always intended to return to the area because we miss all of our locals a lot and don't want them to have to walk across town just to see us."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
I am a council and general news reporter at the Examiner. If you have any issues or information regarding local government, please contact me via email at luke.miller@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
I am a council and general news reporter at the Examiner. If you have any issues or information regarding local government, please contact me via email at luke.miller@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.