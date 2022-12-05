The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Bread and Butter continues expansion

Luke Miller
By Luke Miller
Updated December 5 2022 - 5:12pm, first published 2:51pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Don't be fooled by the lack of signage and the outlines of its previous name - this is the latest of Bread and Butters growing real estate portfolio. Picture by Phillip Biggs

Bread and Butter's new cafe and bake shop on Cimitiere Street officially opened for business on Friday, leaving Launcestonians spolt for choice the next day as they fluctuated between the new site and the weekly Harvest Markets just metres away.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Luke Miller

Luke Miller

Journalist

I am a council and general news reporter at the Examiner. If you have any issues or information regarding local government, please contact me via email at luke.miller@austcommunitymedia.com.au.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.