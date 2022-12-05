The housing sector walked for the Elimination of Violence Against Women on the seventh walk for the 16 Days of Activism.
The Walks To End Violence Against Women is a global initiative against against gender-based violence.
Violence against women is one of the leading causes of homelessness which is why the housing sector was included in the walks.
People from the housing sector joined together on Monday, December 5 to walk around the Launceston central activity district in a stand for the safety of women and asking people to speak out when they see acts of disrespectful behaviour.
Workers from council, Anglicare and more joined Monday's walk.
For the 16 Days of Activism, each day invites people from the community to join in on the 30 minute walk, with each day being lead by a different sector.
There will be a total of 11 walks, starting each week day at Town Hall at 12.30pm.
Tuesday's sector will be lead by the health sector, Wednesday will be the men's sector including former offenders and on Thursday, the Safe at Home organisation will lead the walk.
So far the walks have been lead by local government workers, Yemaya Women's Support Service, migrant service sector and the first walk was led by the event organisers, the Northern Domestic Coordinating Committee Tasmania.
On Friday, December 9, there will be a community event after the walk in the civic square from 1pm.
Alison Foletta is The Examiner's local government reporter. Before starting at The Examiner in Launceston, Tasmania she worked in Horsham, Victoria for The Wimmera Mail-Times and also worked in Victoria's North East in a small town called Alexandra. Email: alison.foletta@austcommunitymedia.com.au
