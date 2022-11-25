A community initiative got underway on Friday, with members beginning part the 16 Days of Activism to stop violence against women movement.
16 Days of Activism against Gender-Based Violence is an annual international campaign that starts on November 25 - to coincide with the International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women - and runs through until Human Rights Day on December 10.
In response to the global campaign, Northern Tasmanian services and community members will undertake 11 walks across 11 business days between November 25 and December 10.
The walks in the Launceston CBD will leaving the steps of Town Hall each weekday from 12.30pm.
Members of the Launceston community are invited to walk along the 1.36km loop of the CBD, which should take around 30 minutes to complete.
Project coordinator of Advocates for Change Tess Moodie said that everyone in the community must play their part.
"The most important thing you can do as a community member is listen to an believe victim survivors," she said.
"There can be no more excuse. We need to call out violence and sexism as it occurs. It's is everyone responsibility to stop the perpetrators of violence against women and children, and all victims of gendered violence.
"We know what needs to change. Genuine change begins with the willingness to listen."
Organisers say all are welcome and encourage participants to invite colleagues, friends and family to join the walks, either as few or many as able to.
On December 9, the daily walk will be followed by a community event in Civic Square.
Activities will include a community BBQ, children's activities and information from key services involved in family violence support.
For more information visit 16 Day of Activism - Launceston on Facebook.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Follow us on Google News: The Examiner
Born and raised in Launceston, Nikita is passionate about the stories that matter to locals. When she is not at work you can find Nikita adventuring around Tasmania or spending time with family and friends. If you have story tips or events in the Arts and Events sector, please contact Nikita at nikita.mcguire@austcommunitymedia.com.au or on 0437 031 581
Born and raised in Launceston, Nikita is passionate about the stories that matter to locals. When she is not at work you can find Nikita adventuring around Tasmania or spending time with family and friends. If you have story tips or events in the Arts and Events sector, please contact Nikita at nikita.mcguire@austcommunitymedia.com.au or on 0437 031 581
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.