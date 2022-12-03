The Examiner
GoFundMe page set up for Roman Clarkson and family of Leonardo

Updated December 3 2022 - 12:04pm, first published 12:00pm
A GoFundMe page has been set up for Leonardo.

GoFundMe pages have been set up for the family of a three-year-old boy who passed away and the family of a four-year-old boy who remains in hospital after a shed fire at Mowbray.

