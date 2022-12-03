GoFundMe pages have been set up for the family of a three-year-old boy who passed away and the family of a four-year-old boy who remains in hospital after a shed fire at Mowbray.
The fundraiser for Leonardo, which Danica Lovett and Emma Ryan have set up, said no words could explain the loss of a child.
"We want to try and help by raising funds to go toward funeral expenses. That way, Leonardo can get the send-off he deserves," it read.
"This gorgeous child was a playful, kind and caring boy who loved his mother, brother, nan and father more than they could imagine.
"He filled everyone's hearts with joy and laughter. Leonardo, you will always be in our hearts. Till we meet again," the page said.
Another page for the four-year-old boy who is currently in hospital has also been set up.
The page, set up by Jessica Gunton, the grandmother of Roman Clarkson, said she started the GoFundMe page to help her daughter and son in law with medical fees, hotel and ongoing travel expenses.
"We'd greatly appreciate any donation to help our little guy back to smiling again," it read.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Satria Dyer-Darmawan is a journalist for The Examiner and considers himself to be an all rounder. Originally from the Central Coast of NSW, Satria has worked in Alice Springs and North Queensland and isn't afraid to immerse himself in regional communities.
Satria Dyer-Darmawan is a journalist for The Examiner and considers himself to be an all rounder. Originally from the Central Coast of NSW, Satria has worked in Alice Springs and North Queensland and isn't afraid to immerse himself in regional communities.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.