TasWater took over three weeks to respond to a burst water main in Launceston

By Benjamin Seeder
December 1 2022 - 5:30am
TasWater CEO George Theo

TasWater took over three weeks to respond to a leaking pipeline that worsened into a burst main on a Launceston private property in May this year, the water group's chief executive officer told a parliamentary hearing on Wednesday.

