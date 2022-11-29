The Examiner
Home/News/Local News
Photos

PHOTOS: Northern Midlands Relay for Life - walking to fight cancer

Paul Scambler
By Paul Scambler
Updated November 29 2022 - 6:56pm, first published 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The Examiner photographer Phillip Biggs was at Longford for the inaugural Northern Midlands Relay For Life. Team members walked around the Longford Football Ground for 12 hours to symbolise the ongoing fight against cancer.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Paul Scambler

Paul Scambler

photographer

Photographer with the Examiner for 36 years.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.