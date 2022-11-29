The Examiner photographer Phillip Biggs was at Longford for the inaugural Northern Midlands Relay For Life. Team members walked around the Longford Football Ground for 12 hours to symbolise the ongoing fight against cancer.
Relay For Life is a moving experience that raises vital funds for the Cancer Council's research, prevention, information and support services.
Cancer Council Tasmania chief executive Penny Egan said it was exciting to have the Northern Midlands join the Relay calendar. "Relay For Life brings communities together to celebrate cancer survivorship, remember loved ones lost and empower teams of families, friends and colleagues to raise money to fight back against cancer," she said.
Photographer with the Examiner for 36 years.
