Staff and students at three schools across the state's north are set to benefit from significant federal government funding dished out to Tasmania yesterday.
Star of the Sea College in George Town, Tamar Valley Steiner School, and the Australian Christian College are expected to undergo the federally funded refurbishment of existing buildings, improvement to outdoor learning areas, and landscaping, with the hope of improving student educational outcomes for students.
Australian Christian College principal Marty Howell said the $500,000 allocated to the school would assist in completing its $3.1 million renovations that include the extension of existing buildings to incorporate areas for science and home economics, the refurbishment of the administrative area, and an upgrade of the library.
"We've only been around since 2018, so we're fairly new, but are growing rapidly as our initial student numbers have jumped from under 30 to over 70," he said.
"So funding like this allows us to develop our infrastructure and brings an added choice for the families of Launceston to find the perfect school for their child."
Tamar Valley Steiner school's principal Michael Harries said he was thrilled to hear the school had been granted $334,000 to upgrade its facilities.
"This means we will be able to replace a temporary toilet block, give staff a little more room to move, and, hopefully, add a bit of adventure play equipment outside," he said.
"We are a very low fee-paying school and without grants such as this, we simply could not afford to undertake such upgrades."
Tasmanian Labor Senator Helen Polley announced the funding, secured through the Capital Grants Program.
"These new facilities will provide school staff, teachers and students with, more modern spaces in which to work, teach and learn," she said. "The teachers, staff and students have built a strong and positive school community at all of these schools and this investment will lead to better educational opportunities." Star of the Sea Catholic College in George town recieevd $628,193.
I am a council and general news reporter at the Examiner. If you have any issues or information regarding local government, please contact me via email at luke.miller@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
