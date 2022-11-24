Welfare assistance was not offered to Paul Reynolds, and police welfare officers were not aware of the need to get involved in his matter until the day after a search of his home was conducted in 2012.
A coronial inquest into the deaths by suicide of Tasmania Police Senior Sergeant Paul Reynolds, Sergeant Robert Cooke, and Constables Paul Hunt and Simon Darke is ongoing.
Sergeant Reynolds died on September 13 in 2018 after allegations of him soliciting young boys and sending dick pics led to a search warrant of his home by police Professional Standards.
The inquest heard, on Thursday, that the Reynolds' Westbury home was searched late in the evening and that his mobile phone and other devices were confiscated.
Former Detective Inspector Mark Wright, who is now retired, described Sergeant Reynolds as being shocked when he first opened the door to police officers with a search warrant, but "not overly".
"He had only been at the door a very short time when the camera was turned on. [His reaction] ... was one of surprise."
Mr Wright said he did not communicate with police welfare officers on the night of the search.
"I believe I would have considered it, but given the time of night I would have thought it best to do that in the morning," Mr Wright said.
Under questioning, Mr Wright said he did not consider providing Sergeant Reynolds with a replacement phone so that he had a mode of communication.
Mr Wright said he did not know whether Mrs Reynolds would be at work the next day, or whether Sergeant Reynolds would be alone.
He also informed the coroner that he had no knowledge, at that time, of Sergeant Reynold's bout of chronic depression from 2009 until 2012.
Mr Wright was referred to a document which stated that in matters where a code of conduct breach is raised, a serving member must be offered mental health treatment or wellbeing support before the issuing of a warrant.
Mr Wright said he did not believe such a provision existed at the time, but that now a wellbeing director must be contacted in all 'Level 3' matters which would now include the Reynolds' matter.
He said there was no general process of investigation into the health of the police member who was the subject of a search warrant.
"That would now take place for serious matters," Mr Wright said.
"There has been a natural evolution of processes around wellbeing matters."
