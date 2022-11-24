Two men charged over alleged ram raids

Police have charged two men with multiple offences following a series of ram raids which resulted in significant damage to businesses in Northern Tasmania.
A 29-year-old man and a 27-year-old man have been charged with multiple offences which are alleged to have occurred between 2.30am and 4.10am on Thursday morning.
Police allege businesses in Perth, Carrick, St Leonards and Prospect were the targets of the offences and also alleged numerous cigarettes had been stolen from the businesses.
On Thursday morning, police attempted to intercept the vehicle reported to have been allegedly involved in the ram raids.
The driver allegedly evaded police and appeared to have lost control of the vehicle, crossing into the wrong side of the road and crashing into a concrete bollard.
Police said the driver fled the scene initially but was quickly apprehended and both men were arrested.
Both men were charged with multiple burglary and stealing offences.
The 29-year-old man was also charged with evading police and other driving offences.
Detective Inspector Craig Fox said if anyone has information or witnessed the blue sedan in the areas of the ram raids or on the East Tamar Highway on Thursday morning to contact Launceston Police on 131 444 and quote OR699276.
Satria Dyer-Darmawan is a journalist for The Examiner and considers himself to be an all rounder. Originally from the Central Coast of NSW, Satria has worked in Alice Springs and North Queensland and isn't afraid to immerse himself in regional communities.
