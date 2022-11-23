The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Teachers call on government to resource classrooms with extra assistance

IB
By Isabel Bird
November 24 2022 - 4:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Australian Education Union president David Genford. FILE PICTURE

Fed up teachers are urgently calling on the government to resource every classroom with extra assistance to lift literacy and numeracy learning across the state.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
IB

Isabel Bird

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.