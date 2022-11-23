Fed up teachers are urgently calling on the government to resource every classroom with extra assistance to lift literacy and numeracy learning across the state.
Tasmania's peak mathematics association says the state is in a maths crisis, and are joining the call for increased resources alongside unions and parents.
Australian Education Union president David Genford said further industrial action will ramp up unless the Rockliff government brings education reform. The call comes as the deadline for industrial negotiations draws near on December 1.
"Student literacy and numeracy is suffering ...This cannot be ignored any longer," Mr Genford said.
He said classrooms needed more in-class support from Teacher Assistants (TA) and Education Support Specialists (ESS), but requests to lift learning through a range of measures including adding a TA or ESS to every Tasmanian classroom had gone unheard.
Tasmanian Association of State Schools Association (TASSO) operations manager Jessica Bennett said teachers were being lost to burnout and education was impacted.
"Increasing the classroom support, will improve wellbeing, productiveness and could help towards improved academic results and behavioural issues within classrooms."
Mathematics Association of Tasmania's Helen Prochazka said maths education in Tasmania was "in crisis".
"Student mathematics results are getting worse and worse each year, and that's because we have a chronic teacher shortage, made worse by a lack of support in our classrooms to allow students to excel in this area."
An Education, Children and Young People department spokesperson said the government and department remained committed to negotiations with the AEU, and has done so for months.
"It is disappointing that the AEU has gone out with one element of discussions given that there is a range of matters that have been constructively progressed and agreed in principle for inclusion in...meetings."
