Health Department to review pharmacist role on medication scripts

The state's Health Department has been directed to immediately look at ways pharmacists can dispense prescribed medications after a patient's script runs out.
Health Minister Jeremy Rockliff has said while the Pharmacy Scope of Practice Review is undertaken, steps needed to be taken in the interim.
He said this includes expanding the list of medications that are already subject to continued dispensing provisions, such as high blood pressure and high cholesterol, to include a broader group of medicines like oral contraceptives, medications for the treatment of migraine, eczema, asthma, and patients who are stabilised on anti-depressant medications.
"This would mean that pharmacists could dispense or supply typically a month of medication after a patient's prescription runs out and the patient had been unable to access a GP," Mr Rockliff said.
"It does not mean pharmacists can initiate or prescribe these medications."
Mr Rockliff said he has also department to investigate enabling pharmacists to administer a broader range of vaccines, including vaccines for the prevention of shingles and travel vaccines.
"This would typically result in a reduction in the number of GP visits required for each vaccine," he said.
