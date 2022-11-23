The Examiner
Home/News/Local News
What's on

'Undercover Coco - The Pine, the Crime and the Mystery Footprint' is Jo Siggins' debut book

Nikita McGuire
By Nikita McGuire
November 24 2022 - 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A Launceston mother daughter duo has created a new childrens book. Supplied picture

By day Launceston author Jo Siggins is a professional investigator.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nikita McGuire

Nikita McGuire

Journalist

Born and raised in Launceston, Nikita is passionate about the stories that matter to locals. When she is not at work you can find Nikita adventuring around Tasmania or spending time with family and friends. If you have story tips or events in the Arts and Events sector, please contact Nikita at nikita.mcguire@austcommunitymedia.com.au or on 0437 031 581

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.