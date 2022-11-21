The Tasmanian Greens this week will move a condolence motion in Parliament to honour the lives of the 201 Tasmanians who had lost their lives while infected with COVID-19 during the pandemic.
Greens leader Cassy O'Connor on Monday said of this number, 188 people had died since the state's borders were reopened almost a year ago.
"We think it's important to one of these lives because these were Tasmanians who were loved, had friends and family and whose whose lives were cut short by COVID," she said.
Greens health spokeswoman Rosalie Woodruff said it was important for Tasmanians to understand that the pandemic was not over.
"People continue to die of COVID and people continue to become infected and re-infected with the virus," she said.
Labor in Parliament this week will once again attempt to get majority support for its bill to cap power price increases in Tasmania to 2.5 per cent each year over three years.
Labor leader Rebecca White said the cost associated with the cap would be borne by Hydro Tasmania.
"Tasmanians deserve to pay Tasmanian prices for Tasmanian power and not be subjected to the mainland spikes that we're seeing which are impacting on households and businesses every single day," she said.
"We know that Hydro is making money because of the way that they can trade into that market so they can use that funding to substitute the cost of Tasmanians are paying to make sure that they are protected from those spikes."
