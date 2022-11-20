The Examiner
Tasmanian Parliament to sign off for 2023

Matt Maloney
Matt Maloney
Updated November 20 2022 - 4:59pm, first published 1:57pm
Labor has criticised the government for managing to only have 25 bills passed through Parliament this year.

Parliament in its last week of sittings for the year will debate two key bills on child safety, in response to recommendations from the Royal Commission into Institutional Responses to Child Sexual Abuse.

