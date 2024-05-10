The Examiner
Woman awarded $5000 over false cat-sex Facebook defamation

Nick Clark
Nick Clark
May 10 2024
Jessica Hoyle Picture Paul Scambler
Jessica Hoyle Picture Paul Scambler

A Launceston woman has been awarded $5000 after it was found that a Facebook post claiming she had a sexual relationship with her cat was defamatory.

