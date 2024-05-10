Man jailed for raping his own daughter more than 50 times

A 79-year-old former Tasmanian man who repeatedly raped his own young daughter more than 50 times may die in jail, the Supreme Court in Launceston heard.
The man pleaded guilty to persistent sexual abuse of a child between 1977 and 1985.
The court heard the man's daughter was aged between eight and 16 years old when he raped and sexually assaulted her between 50 and 100 times.
The victim, a number of family members and other supporters wept as the sentence was handed down by Justice Robert Pearce.
The man and his young family moved from Victoria to the George Town area in 1977. He cannot be identified because it would tend to identify the victim of a sex crime.
Although rapes occurred in Victoria, Justice Pearce said he was sentencing for the Tasmanian crimes.
He said the complainant could remember five places where vaginal rape had occurred.
At least twice a week, she had been required to touch and perform oral sex on her father.
Justice Pearce said the complainant could vividly remember being told to watch a pornographic video, and that her father wanted her to re-enact a scene from the video.
"He held her long hair like reins," the court heard.
The act comprised a count of vaginal rape.
"Your conduct was facilitated initially by normalising the behaviour and then by emotional pressure and threats," Justice Pearce said.
"You told her that unless she kept the secret, you would kill her, her brother and her mother."
During the plea hearing, the court heard a moving victim impact statement on behalf of the now 54-year-old woman.
"My father violated and betrayed me and stole my childhood innocence," the statement said.
The effects had been devastating, profound, and far-reaching for the rest of her life, she said.
The victim's impact statement said that the abuse meant she was never able to realise her goal of becoming a mother.
Justice Pearce said the child must have been frightened and miserable.
"You deprived her of her childhood and the nurturing parental relationship she was entitled to expect," he said.
"Your actions constitute the gravest breach of trust imaginable.
"She looked to you for love, support, encouragement and protection. Instead, you took advantage of your position and power over her to subject her terrible abuse."
Justice Pearce said that if the man had not pleaded guilty, he would have received 14 years jail.
He said the guilty plea had saved the victim from the trauma of having to give evidence.
The court heard the man had a number of health problems.
"However, advanced age and ill-health do not justify the imposition of an unacceptably lenient sentence," Justice Pearce said.
'You are to be sentenced for a grave crime. A lengthy prison term is the only appropriate sentence.
"As a result, there is some possibility that you may spend either the whole, or a substantial part of, the remainder of your life in prison."
The court also heard that the man had also been convicted in Victoria for indecently assaulting his granddaughter.
The man must spend at least six years in jail before he can apply for parole.
