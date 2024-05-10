The Examiner
The Examiner's complete view of property
Home/News/Court and Crime

East Coast surfer's $290,000 dope story bemuses judge

Nick Clark
By Nick Clark
Updated May 10 2024 - 11:28am, first published 10:31am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Shane Michael Hodge leaves the Supreme Court in Launceston Picture Nick Clark
Shane Michael Hodge leaves the Supreme Court in Launceston Picture Nick Clark

A Supreme Court judge has expressed scepticism about the story of an East Coast surfer who claimed he found a cannabis crop and helped himself to an amount that could have fetched up to $290,000 on the street.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nick Clark

Nick Clark

Journalist

I am the Supreme and Magistrates Court reporter for the Examiner for the past 18 months. My journalism career has clicked over 30 years and encompasses four different spells at Tasmanian newspapers.

More from Court and Crime

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.