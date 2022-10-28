North Launceston's football factory has added another accolade to its ranks, with Taylor Whitford named as coach of the Casey Demons.
The five-time premiership Bomber, who won two as captain and two as coach, comes into the role with the Demons having won the 2022 VFL premiership.
"It's an absolute honour to be the next head coach of Casey," he told Melbourne Media.
"I have enjoyed every minute of my past two seasons with the Demons and am really looking forward to the challenge that lies ahead in 2023.
"It's a great group of players, coaches and staff and I can't wait to get started."
Since handing over the reins of the Northern Bombers to Brad Cox-Goodyer at the end of the 2020 season, Whitford has been an assistant coach of the Demons.
He also achieved on-field premiership success this year, playing for Altona in the Western Region Football League and collecting 32 disposals, seven marks and 10 clearances in the grand final.
Casey's general manager of football operations Marcus Wagner was pleased to appoint of the club's own as the coach following the departure of Mark Corrigan.
"After a thorough process, we had no hesitation in offering Taylor the senior coaching role, with his coaching philosophy, character and values shining through," Wagner said.
"Taylor has worked in our men's VFL program for the past two seasons, while also working with our AFL program on main training days, so has built some really strong relationships with the playing groups."
Whitford starts the role on November 1 and is the second former North Launceston coach to take on a VFL role this year, with his 2014-15 flag mentor Zane Littlejohn coaching Box Hill.
