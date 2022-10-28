The Examiner
North Launceston's Taylor Whitford to coach VFL premiers Casey in 2022

Josh Partridge
Josh Partridge
Updated October 28 2022 - 4:23am, first published 4:22am
Taylor Whitford addresses his troops in 2019. Picture by Scott Gelston

North Launceston's football factory has added another accolade to its ranks, with Taylor Whitford named as coach of the Casey Demons.

