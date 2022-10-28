New South Launceston women's coach Aaron Viney says the Bulldogs are excited to test themselves in the NTFAW premier division next season.
Viney, who was assistant coach this year, has replaced outgoing mentor Kate Child who led the Bulldogs to a division one premiership in September.
"It was always our goal right from day one of pre-season last year, to be playing premier league next year and it's somewhere we want to stay," he said.
"We don't just want to get one opportunity at it and then get relegated again.
"We know we've got our work cut out because there's some really good players, teams and organisations in it. It's going to be tough but exciting to see where we rate in amongst those girls after a good season last year."
South Launceston, who went through the season undefeated, largely dominated division one this year.
Meander Valley, who improved significantly, provided the greatest challenge getting as close as eight points in the qualifying final and within nine points in the grand final.
Viney said the Bulldogs had a good mix of youth and experience and there were promising signs for 2023.
"They've just had a really good program, we've got a good bunch of girls," he said. "We've got some girls that are fresh and have only played maybe one year of footy and girls that have come all the way through from playing juniors."
The Bulldogs will have an influx of juniors to their senior side.
"Our first job is retention and keeping everyone we've got as well as introducing about six or seven girls that hopefully will be coming up from the under-17 side," Viney said.
"It's really good just to create a bit of enthusiasm for the older girls in our side.
"We obviously lost Aprille Crooks who has gone over to South Australia to play in the SANFLW.
"That's a big loss. But besides that we should retain most of our players and there's a couple of others we'll probably chase just to top up our list."
The highly-credentialed mentor coached South Launceston to senior men's NTFA premierships in 2014 and 2015.
He has also played more than 300 games for the club.
He mentored the NTFA men's representative team in 2018 and returned to coach the Bulldogs' senior men's side in 2019.
Viney said he valued learning from Child this year.
"Kate was really good with the girls and has been among them for four years now," he said.
"They have a lot of respect for her for what she's done playing-wise so it worked really well.
"I was able to just manage the bench while she was out playing so we were on the same path and knew what way we were heading.
"She was really good with the girls and it allowed me to learn.
"I'd never been in the environment of women's footy as such. I'd just been supporting my wife (Hannah) but had never really been in close with it so it allowed me to ease my way into it."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Passionate about covering all sports from Ultimate Frisbee through to the latest footy and netball updates. Started at The Examiner in January 2022. Was part of the Warrnambool Standard's sports team which won the 2019 AFL Victoria Best Print/Online coverage for a daily newspaper. Got a story? Email: brian.allen@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Passionate about covering all sports from Ultimate Frisbee through to the latest footy and netball updates. Started at The Examiner in January 2022. Was part of the Warrnambool Standard's sports team which won the 2019 AFL Victoria Best Print/Online coverage for a daily newspaper. Got a story? Email: brian.allen@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.