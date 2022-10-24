'Significantly elevated levels' of toxic chemicals found in waterways

After two new reports found "significantly elevated levels" of potentially toxic chemicals in Tasmania's freshwater systems, the Department of Health has urged people to avoid eating eels caught at Launceston Airport and Devonport.
The reports, released by the Environment Protection Authority on Monday, found the eels contained high levels of per- and poly-fluoroalkyl substances - more commonly known as PFAS - which are used in products to resist heat, stains, grease and water.
PFAS compounds were found in 92 per cent of freshwater sites monitored in one report - a snapshot of inland and estuarine surface water PFAS levels - although most of them had small, "ultra-trace levels".
According to the EPA, sites lower down in catchments and areas with high land use had higher concentrations of PFAS.
PFAS levels in the eels were measured downstream of sites that had been contaminated by fire-fighting foam that uses the chemicals as fire retardants.
It said the release of PFAS into the environment was "a concern", but the advice to avoid eating contaminated eels was only precautionary.
"These chemicals are highly persistent, have been shown to be toxic to fish and some animals, and can accumulate in the bodies of fish, animals and people who come into contact with them," it said.
"However currently there is limited evidence that exposure to PFAS causes adverse human health effects."
The EPA said it was managing and cleaning up sites where the chemicals were located.
According to the federal government, exposure to PFAS should be minimised despite the lack of current evidence of any significant health effects.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
I'm a general reporter covering everything from politics and local government, to environment, health, and social affairs. Email me at clancy.balen@austcommunitymedia.com.au
I'm a general reporter covering everything from politics and local government, to environment, health, and social affairs. Email me at clancy.balen@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.