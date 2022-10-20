Cost blowouts threatening Tassie aged care

Sharp wage rises and a 50 per cent jump in electricity costs are threatening to push Tasmania's already-struggling nursing homes further into the red and the sector to the brink of collapse.
Age care sector advocates said further changes in the funding model of the industry were needed, because spiralling costs were quickly diverging from dawdling revenues.
The costs blowout includes a Fair Work Commission case, scheduled to conclude early next year, that could boost the pay of aged care workers nationwide by 25 per cent, and in Tasmania, a projected 50 per cent increase in power prices.
Peter Williams, chief executive officer at Onecare - one of Tasmania's biggest aged care providers - agreed that the sector is "really under pressure to be viable".
He said there is a growing discrepancy between what the government pays providers to deliver aged care services, and what these providers pay out in costs.
"What the government gives aged care providers for the services they deliver, we get that set annually. But that indexation is not at the same rate or the same pace as cost of wages ... so you end up with this widening gap between revenue and cost," he said.
His biggest cost - wages - are set to rise by 3.5 per cent this year, but funding from the government will increase by just 1.7 per cent, he said.
The federal government has introduced a new funding model from October that increased the amount paid out to age care organisations for their services.
But it may not be enough to close the gap with growing costs, said Aged and Community Care Providers Association chief executive, Tom Symondson.
"The continuing pandemic and now rising inflation is placing aged care providers under enormous pressure ... and after almost a generation of inadequate funding ... there is no easy or overnight fix," he said.
A survey report released last week by accountancy firm StewartBrown showed that more than two thirds of aged care providers nationwide were running at a loss.
It also showed that the sector's accumulated operating losses were $3.78 billion in the last five years, and that the losses seem to be accelerating - losses in 2022 were expected at $1.44 billion.
StewartBrown's report found that the percentage of nursing home beds that are available for government funding, but not occupied, has been falling, from nearly 95 per cent in 2017 to about 91 per cent in 2022. Unoccupied beds are not paid out by the government.
In Tasmania, two major residential aged care providers - Onecare, and Southern Cross Care Tasmania - are loss-making, according to publicly available information.
Onecare, a not-for-profit organisation, provides approximately 650 residential bed spaces in its five nursing homes, including The Manor in Kings Meadows and Umina Park in Burnie.
Mr Williams said, while the potential 25 per cent wage increase stemming from next year's Fair Work case would place extreme pressure on age care providers, not increasing wages was also an unattractive option.
"The wages are really pushing providers from a financial perspective because, if we don't remain competitive with what we pay our staff, we lose staff," he said.
While pay was one of the issues, and he said there was "no quick fix" for that, another was the housing crisis in the state.
"For us to attract staff to work in Tasmania from the mainland, the housing crisis is a prohibitor - it's difficult to attract people when there is very limited available accommodation or public transport," he said.
"We know that's an issue particularly in the North West of the state ... we have a large aged care home in Port Sorell, and we know if affects our ability to bring people into the state."
The other issue that will impact Tasmanian aged care homes is the coming leap in electricity prices.
Mr Williams confirmed that he is facing a price increase of at least 50 per cent when his electricity contract comes up for renewal next year.
"We are talking about a $2 million [annual] cost for electricity post our current plan," he said.
Wholesale electricity prices have surged in Tasmania, from about 4 cents per kilowatt hour to over 17 cents per kilowatt hour over the past year.
A spokesperson for Aurora Energy - Tasmania's biggest seller of electricity to commercial customers - pointed out that contract electricity prices are coming off recent "record" lows during COVID.
"However, for customers coming off these low energy costs or those that chose not to recontract and take advantage of these prices, a series of national and global factors have driven up the wholesale price of electricity substantially compared to the same time last year," he said.
Those factors primarily stemmed from the National Energy Market, where the shutdown of coal-fired generators in Victoria and higher gas prices stemming from the war in Ukraine are sending electricity prices higher.
Other sellers in the Tasmanian electricity market were facing similar national and international cost pressures and were likely also putting up prices for customers.
Mr Williams said: "We have a good deal at the moment on electricity, but come the end of next year, this is a massive change to our expenses that we have to look at."
He said Onecare is now exploring the possibility of installing solar as a way to offset the power price shock.
"We have looked at solar in the past, but because we had such a good deal with electricity pricing, it really wasn't cost effective.
"But now looking ahead, solar is definitely an option that we must explore, because the payback period is now much shorter and it makes sense if we are looking at a greater than 50% increase in our electricity costs."
Energy expert Marc White, a principal at Goanna Energy in Hobart, said electricity often represented one of the biggest costs of aged care companies after wages.
He said solar would be one option to reduce costs, but it may not be as effective as hoped due to Tasmania's winters.
"Aged care tends to have a poor relative outcome from solar because the majority of energy used is in winter when solar has a very modest output, and therefore the payback period on solar tends to be longer," he said.
