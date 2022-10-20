Wellington Street car yard concerns

Two councillors implored the developer of a Wellington Street property to speak with concerned residents after City of Launceston approved the development application for the site.
The development before council was for the demolition of a workshop and the construction of a car new showroom at 269 Wellington Street.
The application also included replacement of signage and change of zoning from residential to bulky goods sales.
Four people spoke against the development, either on behalf of family members or those who had previously lived on nearby West Street.
Speakers were concerned lights from the showroom would impact their homes and asked for something to soften the impact.
Speakers also voiced concerns about noise from the street, and suggested a sound wall be installed.
Chris Cox spoke on behalf of his mother Sally, who said she felt "blindsided" over the development.
He voiced concerns about possible impacts on house values and was disappointed there wasn't more consultation.
Resident Tim Grigg said people took pride in West Street.
He said it was a tight and quiet street with community gardens managed by residents.
"I don't want to live on West Street now," he said.
Another issue raised was the placement of bollards, which meant trucks that would normally be able to do a three-point turn would now struggle to make those turns.
"Now a truck comes in and has run into the gutter, which is now broken and then needs to do a 10-point turn," Mr Grigg said.
The residents were not calling for the development to be withdrawn but for consultation.
There was previously a 1900s home on 269 Wellington Street, which was demolished.
The council officer noted bollards while outside the planning matter, can be addressed by council later.
Alison Foletta is The Examiner's local government reporter. Before starting at The Examiner in Launceston, Tasmania she worked in Horsham, Victoria for The Wimmera Mail-Times and also worked in Victoria's North East in a small town called Alexandra. Email: alison.foletta@austcommunitymedia.com.au
