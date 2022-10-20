The Examiner
Council support Wellington Street development but call for consultation

Alison Foletta
Alison Foletta
October 20 2022
Wellington Street car yard concerns

Two councillors implored the developer of a Wellington Street property to speak with concerned residents after City of Launceston approved the development application for the site.

