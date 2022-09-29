Launceston has a new late-night food option.
Tenebris opened last Friday following an extensive renovation of the former Kameo Coffee Lounge site in St John Street.
The bar will serve cocktails and Nepalese-style dumplings from Wednesday to Sunday.
Co-owner Chris Brown, who established the Apricus restaurant in Norwood two years ago, said the project had been nine months in the making.
"I saw that space up [for lease] for quite a few years and I thought it would make a cool dumpling bar," Mr Brown said.
"People really love how late we're serving food.
"On [Fridays and Saturdays] we'll serve food through to closing time - 11pm, 11.30pm or even midnight - so there's another late-night food option and some really good cocktails while you're at it."
The bar is the latest in a string of new offerings in the Launceston CBD.
Du Cane Brewery and Maple Cafe's Cameron Street venue both opened this month, while Cimitiere Street's Felix Espresso and Wine has been earmarked to open in spring.
Mr Brown said he hoped the success of dumpling-cocktail bars on the mainland would translate to Launceston.
"My chef who makes the dumplings is Nepalese so it was a cool way for him to show part of his culture ... they're absolutely amazing," he said.
He said co-owner Ciarra Dundas had been crucial to getting the project off the ground.
"She was the restaurant manager at Apricus and she was always treating my restaurant as her own so I thought it'd be good for us to do something together.
"I couldn't have done it without her."
Tenebris is located at 97 St John Street, and can be accessed via Dicky White's Lane.
Hamish Geale is a senior reporter at The Examiner. He has been working as a journalist with ACM for seven years and has a passion for regional communities. Got good news? Email: hgeale@austcommunitymedia.com.au
