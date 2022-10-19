Four employees at West Tamar council have reportedly submitted mental-health-related workers' compensation claims over the past 18 months, while several others are understood to be out on stress leave.
Confidential council documents showed managers were aware of recurring instances of bullying and harassment for years but failed to prevent them from escalating and requiring third-party intervention.
The leaked documents included an investigation into one employee's psychological injuries, which an insurance company concluded were sustained in the ordinary course of employment at the council.
Several testimonies within that 43-page paper alleged the incident occurred following a systematic pattern of bullying and harassment - primarily through exclusion and intimidation - undertaken by two superiors.
The sustained bullying culminated in the employee of eight years suffering an on-site nervous breakdown, reportedly prompting a doctor to suggest they were demonstrating suicidal behavior.
One witness' testimony stated that, after the breakdown, the claimant was left in the fetal position on their front seat "rocking and bawling [their] eyes out" in the Windsor Community Precinct car park.
That particular witness revealed they later sought out medical attention for themselves in relation to self-harming, which they blamed on the council's workplace culture and its effect on their well-being.
In another testimony, a colleague said they defended the claimant via email, before being approached by one of the aforementioned superiors who allegedly said "you know I cut the fucking head off snakes".
That colleague reportedly submitted their own worker's compensation claim this year after developing depression, anxiety, and post-traumatic stress, which they also attributed to their time at the council.
Statements from the council's general manager Rolph Vos - as well as two other managers - were also included in the insurance document, and corroborated the claimant's version of events.
Mr. Vos first stated he told the claimant he was not aware of the situation that led to them having a breakdown and denied the claimant had ever directly raised any bullying-related concerns to him.
Mr Vos then confirmed the claimant made a previous complaint about being "treated poorly" and "unfairly criticised" by the two superiors, before saying he was aware of issues "from afar".
Another manager's testimony detailed an instance where the claimant raised what was referred to as "not a minor issue" which was taken directly to Mr Vos, as it was an "ongoing matter of bullying and harassment".
When speaking to the Examiner, Mr Vos said he was unable to comment on workers' compensation matters due to confidentiality, but sympathised with staff who had experienced psychological trauma at the council.
He indicated return-to-work protocol and procedures - to his understanding - were being followed in relation to all mental-health-related workers' compensation claims.
The two alleged perpetrators refused to participate in a recorded interview with the insurance company unless they were provided with an outline of the allegations against them, and copies of all questions to be asked, beforehand.
One was reportedly allowed to resign, while the other had their contract terminated.
Both were contacted for comment, but advised non-disclosure agreements had been signed prior to departing West Tamar, meaning they were legally unable to publicly speak about council matters.
Using names mentioned within the documents, The Examiner reached out to two of the four claimants, including the employee whose workers' compensation document had been leaked.
One - whose testimony was included in the insurance investigation - said they had not been contacted by the council in any capacity since May, while the other said they had not been contacted since February, last year.
Both confirmed the original investigation document was not provided to them and recalled being informed by the insurance company that the council's management team was the sole recipient of the only known copy.
The duo also said prior to submitting their testimonies they signed a section of the document where they swore to tell the truth and were required to stand by their comments in a court of law, if necessary.
They believed each employee that submitted a witness statement was made to do the same.
Mayor Christina Holmdahl declined to comment and opted to stand by her recent statements that the council did not know the extent of staff claims until a workplace culture review summary was released last month.
Long-time councillor and mayoral candidate Peter Kearney said he was "shocked" the mayor "claimed to be unaware", stating "serious incidents" were "well known" to himself as well as several other councillors.
Those comments come after the council refused to release the full report of a review into its workplace culture.
That is despite the Australian Services Union, as well as several councilors and ratepayers, urging West Tamar's mayor and general manager to be transparent with staff and the community.
Instead, the decision was made to publish a three-page executive summary based on information provided by COHORTE - the advisory firm engaged by the council to undertake the independent review.
Cr Holmdahl said that decision was made to ensure council employees' information remained confidential.
Mr Vos echoed a similar statement, revealing even the summary's release had caused "discontent with staff", and therefore he was worried further public discourse could negatively impact his employee's mental health.
"They (staff) were told the survey would be [conducted by a] third party, and kept fully confidential," he said.
"I think it [the reason why some staff don't want the full report released] is more about how their organisation and the people working in it - who do that in a very positive way and seek to serve the community - are then perceived by the public."
The full report - leaked to The Examiner - revealed council instructed COHORTE'S director Kristina Vermey to undertake two audits of a sample of staff employed between 2018 and 2021.
The decision came after a group of councillors wrote a letter to the general manager on July 27, 2021, urging investigations into matters of alleged harassment, which was followed by a similar request from the ASU.
One audit was aimed at identifying examples of nepotism, while the other was to determine whether workers' compensation return-to-work plans had been done in accordance and compliance with council legislation.
Additionally, a survey was administered to 84 employees - equating to about 65 per cent of all staff - to give the council an understanding of employee perceptions and their workplace experiences.
More than half of the respondents were over forty years old, while 47 per cent were male and 53 percent were female.
According to the council's summary - available on their website - nine recommendations were made to West Tamar as a result of the investigation.
These included developing a formal recruitment policy, and bringing forward a review of existing policies and procedures regarding bullying, harassment, and equal employment opportunity - set for August, next year.
The summary's findings showed no evidence that legal obligations relating to recruitment had been breached, while return-to-work plans for employees off with physical injuries were given the all clear.
However, it was suggested there "may be merit" in considering additional support mechanisms for those returning from absences relating to psychological matters, particularly if they included bullying allegations.
It is also noted that survey results confirmed some employees - including senior staff - had exhibited "unacceptable behavior in the workplace", including, discrimination, harassment, and bullying.
Precise statistics were left out of the summary but were included in the leaked full report.
They showed 14 per cent of respondents reported experiencing discrimination, and that 50 per cent of those cases reportedly had multiple witnesses.
Ms Vermey wrote that "discrimination tended to be carried out more than once and continued over time", and appeared to be undertaken by "a number of people" primarily "males and those in the older age groups".
A further 11 per cent of respondents experienced sexual harassment - in the form of unwanted touching, leering, jokes, comments, as well as requests for dates and sex - while 33 per cent experienced bullying.
In more than two-thirds of cases involving bullying, multiple people were reportedly involved, while in 53 per cent of cases, between one and over five people witnessed the bullying.
The most commonly reported types of bullying were intimidation or being made to feel undervalued, being treated in a dismissive way, "silent treatment", and being ganged up on.
Most respondents who experienced discrimination, harassment, or bullying did not report it - particularly those who experienced sexual harassment.
Ms Vermey wrote that several negative consequences of reporting those behaviours were observed by employees, including impacts on physical and mental health, and work relationships deteriorating.
Additional perceived consequences raised were that nothing would be done, that it was easier to stay quiet, or that the person did not think the incident was serious enough to report.
The survey also indicated that over one-third of respondents did not know - or were unsure of - their rights and responsibilities with respect to discrimination, harassment, and bullying.
That is despite 80 per cent of respondents stating they participated in an induction prior to commencing work.
It was also noted that many incidents were reportedly observed by others, however, most did not take any action in response. The main reason for not intervening revolved around job security.
About 20 per cent of those who did intervene in or report discriminatory behaviours reported experiencing negative impacts on work relationships and developing physical and mental health issues.
Key themes that emerged from the survey were a lack of transparency and trust in management, poor leadership and communication, favourtism, "nepotism", and exclusion, as well as motivation by self-interest.
Poor performance or conduct was also raised as an area not addressed - in the opinion of respondents- as well as inadequate reward or recognition.
