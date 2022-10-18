A Tasmanian contestant from popular game show Who Wants to be a Millionaire Hotseat has taken home $20,000, and plans to donate half of her winnings to non-profit organisation Care for Africa.
Gaylene Slater had a rough start in her journey to the hotseat, breaking her leg just moments before she was invited to audition for the show.
Ms Slater said she was inspired by her friend Diana Butler who is the chief executive officer of Care for Africa, a charity which operates in rural communities in Tarime, Tanzania.
"Her amazing journey of what she does intrigued me a bit, and when I saw who wants to be a millionaire one night I thought I could do that," Ms Slater said.
"I thought if I could win or even get publicity, imagine how much money we could raise for Care for Africa?"
Ms Slater said she was knocked over by one of her dogs while feeding them and broke her leg in three places, but did not allow this to slow her down.
"Here I am in the Georgetown hospital with a broken leg. The amazing nurses and staff did my hair and makeup and so I did the audition from there," Ms Slater said.
"I told Diana whatever I win I'll give you half because it is important. She gave me a rundown of five dollars, the same as a cup of coffee, can feed a child breakfast for a whole year. That blew my mind."
"I plan to build two wells and name them after Eddie McGuire, and my husband Wayne."
Ms Butler said she wants to help the community of Tarime become self-sufficient.
"Once you put a water well in, you can develop health programs, education and business. Everything flows on from a water source," Ms Butler said.
"I'm trying to roll out a model of self sufficiency so they're not dependent on the donors, and it's very much driven by the people there. They know what they want."
"Care for Africa is a team effort. I could not do this without an incredible team."
