The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Tasmania Government shifts formal apology to abuse victim-survivors to November 8

Matt Maloney
By Matt Maloney
Updated October 18 2022 - 2:19am, first published 2:07am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Premier Jeremy Rockliff says he acknowledges the ongoing trauma caused by failings within the state's institutions.

A formal apology to victim-survivors of child sexual abuse from Premier Jeremy Rockliff has been moved for a second time to November 8.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Matt Maloney

Matt Maloney

Political reporter for Australian Community Media, based in Hobart.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.