Coroner's court told Hillcrest tragedy inquest unlikely this year

Updated October 18 2022 - 2:42am, first published 2:37am
Hillcrest school oval hit by 'mini tornado' before tragedy, court told

A "powerful and concentrated" weather event occurred on Hillcrest Primary School oval last year before the shocking and tragic deaths of six children, a court was told on Tuesday.

Senior Reporter

Court and crime reporter covering the West and North-West of Tasmania for the Advocate.

