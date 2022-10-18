Hillcrest school oval hit by 'mini tornado' before tragedy, court told

A "powerful and concentrated" weather event occurred on Hillcrest Primary School oval last year before the shocking and tragic deaths of six children, a court was told on Tuesday.
For the first time, in a case management conference at the Devonport Magistrates Court before Coroner Olivia McTaggart, specific details of how the tragedy may have unfolded were laid bare.
Leigh Mackey, counsel assisting the coroner, said that on December 16, 2021, a "wind event" occurred on the oval that was like a "mini tornado, a wind devil or similar".
Ms Mackey said at that time the jumping castle with seven children on it was lifted into the air.
"It appears to have been lifted by the wind to a great height," Ms Mackey said.
"All seven children fell from the castle."
She said that two of the children survived the fall and their injuries, and the other five either died at the scene or later in one of the state's hospitals.
She said one of the children, on the ground and waiting in line when the wind event occurred, died after appearing to be struck by the jumping castle's blower as the castle lifted off the ground.
Ms Mackey said the "intensive and significant" investigation into the tragedy was ongoing, and that it was unlikely the planned public coronial inquest would go ahead this year.
"Realistically the inquest will not be heard in the next six months," Ms Mackey told the court.
I intend to give this really important inquest as much attention and priority as I can- Coroner Olivia McTaggart
She said it had not been hampered by unnecessary delays, but that the timeframe was the result of the complexity of the case, the volume of evidence that needed to be gathered and the witnesses that needed to be engaged ahead of the inquest.
She said it was also necessary to ensure that all relevant parties were provided with a disclosure of evidence ahead of the hearing.
The court was told the evidence gathered so far included 38 video records of interviews and affidavits of the next of kin of the children who died, witnesses of the incident and staff members of the company which provided the jumping castle and zorb balls.
Ms McTaggart told the court she hoped the parties could be provided with disclosure in the next four to six weeks, and that she would schedule a further case management conference in due course.
"This proceeding does mark, I hope, the start of important and intense inquest preparation," she said.
"It is not easy, given the nature of the evidence, to determine timelines.
"Please be assured I intend to give this really important inquest as much attention and priority as I can, as it deserves."
Court and crime reporter covering the West and North-West of Tasmania for the Advocate.
