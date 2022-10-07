The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Deloraine have been left high and dry amid federal funding confusion

Luke Miller
By Luke Miller
Updated October 7 2022 - 8:39am, first published 3:11am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Meander Valley town caught up in federal funds stoush

Tasmanian Liberal Senator Richard Colbeck and Meander Valley Mayor Wayne Johnston met this week to discuss the impact potential budget cuts could have on the state's communities.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Luke Miller

Luke Miller

Journalist

I am a council and general news reporter at the Examiner. If you have any issues or information regarding local government, please contact me via email at luke.miller@austcommunitymedia.com.au.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.