Protests targeting mining operations on the West Coast and native forestry coupes throughout Tasmania have been ongoing for years, so what impact will new anti-protest laws have on these?
Bob Brown has confirmed protests will continue apace, while another constitutional challenge in the High Court looms as a possibility.
Advertisement
It was part of a trend of states introducing similar laws: first Western Australia over five years ago, then NSW where mass arrests occurred on the weekend, Tasmania has done it a second time, and then Victoria will attempt it.
While the Tasmanian Liberal government celebrates its success, it remains to be seen whether the laws have their intended effect: first, to prevent "economic impact" on companies such as MMG, and second, to stop the "psychological impact" on workers in these companies.
So do the new laws achieve this, or do they have other consequences on freedom of political communication?
The laws make changes to two existing types of offences in Tasmania: public annoyance and trespass.
For public annoyance, a clause was added for the unreasonable obstruction of a vehicle or pedestrians on a street.
People could already be charged for this conduct though, including under the state's road rules, but the government wanted this to be "clarified" more in law.
Attached to this was an increased maximum penalty of $1730 or a few months in jail, but this was reduced with amendments in the Legislative Council.
Protesters have routinely blocked Helilog Road, the main access road for MMG. This change in the public annoyance offence was seen as a way of clarifying police powers regarding "obstruction", which attempts to make it easier to remove these protesters.
The second main change is how aggravated trespass will be added onto existing trespass laws.
It can be used in three ways.
First, if a person is trespassing and also obstructs a business from making money they can cop the increased charge. Second is if a serious safety risk is established - either directly or indirectly - for either the person or another person, such as tree sits. Third relates to body corporates, like the Bob Brown Foundation, if they are found to plan and cause the trespass action, but proving that in court could be tricky.
Before, these would all just receive the standard trespass charge. But aggravated trespass comes with substantially increased maximum penalties.
The first type has a maximum penalty of $8650 or 12 months' jail, the second has $12,975 or 18 months' jail, and the third one has a maximum fine of $103,800 for body corporates.
The intention, therefore, is to make the penalties so great that it deters the protests from happening.
While they're colloquially called "anti-protest" laws, they don't actually mention "protest". The new laws remove the phrase "protection from protesters" from the title.
Advertisement
The government can't explicitly say the laws will target a specific protest or group like the BBF, even though they contain clauses that cover the range of actions taken by forest protesters.
It means they're open for use in other situations too and could scoop up other activities in Tasmania.
Australian Democracy Network campaigner Ray Yoshida watched the debate in the upper house, and was concerned about the impact of adding to public order offences, particularly the discretionary power given to police.
"There is a range of legal and academic research that suggests that public space offences related to the use of streets, footpaths, roads - when people can be asked to move on, when obstructing streets - tend to affect young people and First Nations people more," he said.
"It is also clear that these laws are not going to stop the kinds of protests that it intends to stop. Instead, it will have a broader effect on civil society by deterring people from going to other protests. It will effect the culture of protest in Tasmania."
Advertisement
Unions have also raised concerns, despite the government's claims that the laws are aimed at improving workplace safety.
Data was provided during budget estimates that showed there had been no workplace injuries reported to WorkSafe as a result of protests since 2014.
If a group of workers chose to stay on-site to protest pay and conditions, would they face an aggravated trespass charge for impeding monetary gain for their employer? Or would union protests that block streets face increased penalties?
Labor attempted to have an industrial action carve-out, but this was voted down in the Legislative Council over concerns it would create different categories of people affected.
Labor will now vote against the bill, but it will likely pass by one in August. Murchison independent MLC Ruth Forrest - whose electorate covers the site of the MMG protests - is unlikely to vote against it.
Advertisement
The High Court deemed the last anti-protest laws unconstitutional in 2017 due to their effect on implied freedom of political communication and that they were disproportionate to their purpose.
The removal of the mention of protest could be one way of the government getting around this.
But Human Rights Law Centre senior lawyer Kieran Pender said it seemed likely the new laws would also face a constitutional challenge.
In particular, he said it seems to target a specific organisation - the BBF as a body corporate - and that the penalties appear to still be disproportionate.
"It's incredibly problematic to target one organisation with laws," Mr Pender said.
Advertisement
Dr Brown would not say whether it will be challenged once it passes into law and the first test case emerges, but confirmed protesting would continue.
"Will it change our view that Tasmania's oceans and forests need protecting? No," he said.
"Of course it's a test of beliefs, but history is full of people being tested on their beliefs. Personally, where I see a need to protect Tasmania's wild and scenic places, I will protect them.
"To do otherwise would be to say to all the good citizens who have been out there protesting - the small businesspeople, teachers, authors, ex-footballers, and so on - that it was all for nothing."
And for the miners, as outlined by industry spokesperson Ray Mostogl, they wanted to see politicians put an end to the type of protesting that has been occurring in remote areas, instead of focusing on "hypothetical" outcomes.
Advertisement
Whether that occurs remains to be seen.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
From Adelaide to south-west Victoria, Bendigo to Tasmania, I've provided in-depth stories in politics, environmental affairs, issues facing disadvantaged communities, legal affairs and much more. Contact me at adam.holmes@examiner.com.au or on Twitter at @adamholmes010
From Adelaide to south-west Victoria, Bendigo to Tasmania, I've provided in-depth stories in politics, environmental affairs, issues facing disadvantaged communities, legal affairs and much more. Contact me at adam.holmes@examiner.com.au or on Twitter at @adamholmes010
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.