We really enjoyed the Long Lunch at the Swansea Bark Mill during the Great Eastern Wine week last year with our good friends Pete Williams and Steve Walsh. So last weekend, the four of us just had to try the twilight dinner, another five courses of delicious food and well matched wines.
The Bark Mill at Swansea, ready for dinner
On the road again, Saturday morning, I took Milly the Maremma up to the kennels for her retreat, then packed the car with Tom and Suki the other dog and some essential items, and we headed to Swansea. Last week's weather was bad, significant rain and with the flooding occurring on the east coast, we left the caravan at home and spoilt ourselves to a cabin at the caravan park.
The drive through the Lake Leake highway showed that we had made the right decision to leave the caravan behind this time, with flooded paddocks and creeks. One paddock, on the fence line beside the road, was deep enough for the group of black swans to swim around foraging for a meal.
Settled into the cabin, Tom was happy, with TV, snacks and his electronic game, and the dog Suki into her bed by the glass door. Tom's mouth watered (so did the dogs) when the appetising meatlovers pizza from the Horny Cray, was placed in front of him, with a bright, bubbly carbonated soft drink with a hint of orange.
5.30pm ticked over, so the night of indulgence began, we made our way to the Bark Mill and settled in for another fine meal with Pete and Steve.
Twilight Dinner: Steve Walsh and Pete Williams join Louise and Paul Scambler at The Bark Mill Tavern at Swansea last weekend.
The Twilight Menu
Bon Appétit, the first wine poured, a refreshing Craigie Knowe Sparkling Rose, then the Coal River cheese and Casalinga meat platter to share was delivered to the table. It was disappointing that we had to share our first course of the platter with the other people at the end of the table. The sparkling rose was very nice, and a favourite between us that went well especially with the duck and cheese. Pete as usual loved the blue cheese, we left him and Steve to enjoy the full pleasure of that cheese to themselves.
Course 1: Coal River cheese and Casalinga meat platter to share matched with a Craigie Knowe Sparkling Rose
Conversation flowed between courses, and with ample time to digest and have some water to refresh the palate.
The second course was delivered. placed in front of us were Kyeema half shell scallops with a chorizo, chilli and garlic butter and a glass of refreshing Freycinet vineyard, Field Rose. As you can see in the photo, this dish was nicely presented, and loads of garlic butter, just one word....delicious. The extra for us, was that the people at the other end of the table didn't like and couldn't eat their scallops, so they offered them to us. It was an unexpected bonus for us. Again the Field Rose was well suited and as we had extra scallops made this course very enjoyable.
Course 2: Kyeema half shell scallops with a chorizo, chilli and garlic butter and the refreshing Freycinet vineyard, Field Rose
In between courses, the Bark Mill's Kelsey Walker informed us of all the vineyards and their wines we were about to try. Craigie Knowe, the oldest east coast vineyard, dating back to 1979, Freycinet vineyard also established in 1979, Springvale, five generations of farming since 1875 decided to plant their grapes in 1986, The Bend a traditional sheep grazing property and growing fine wool added fine wine and planted in 1998, and lastly Ironhouse created their vineyard at their resort in 2007. Certainly some favourites to add to the list now.
Next up, the Northwest marinated lamb rump with chasseur sauce and minted pea puree served with Springvale's Pinot Noir. now this was my favourite dish, you could use a toothpick to pull the meat apart, it was so well cooked and melted in the mouth, and the pea puree was just so good, scrumptious describes it very well. The Pinot was so well paired, Pete and I had a few glasses to make sure.
Course 3: Northwest marinated lamb rump with chasseur sauce and minted pea puree served with Springvale's Pinot Noir
Louise's favourite was the Scottsdale braised beef cheek with a cauliflower puree and roasted fennel and honey glazed apple perfectly matched with The Bend's Cabernet Sauvignon. The meat was tender, flavoursome, the cauliflower puree was smooth but unfortunately the fennel had lost its flavour and the honey glazed apple was left behind on the plate. The Cab Sav complimented the meat nicely, and after the second glass was even better.
Course 4: Scottsdale braised beef cheek with a cauliflower puree and roasted fennel and honey glazed apple perfectly matched with The Bend's Cabernet Sauvignon.
Now, as you know I'm a sweet tooth, and love desserts as well as bakeries. So when this plate was put down in front, the eyes did bulge (so did the stomach later) and taste buds started to salivate. The dessert tasting plate consisted of a deconstructed berry cheesecake, mini pavlova, lemon curd tart and chocolate custard tart. Then a glass of Ironhouse Fortified Riesling added to the mix, all just phenomenal.
Course 5: dessert tasting plate: a deconstructed berry cheesecake, mini pavlova, lemon curd tart and chocolate custard tart with an Ironhouse Fortified Riesling.
The meals and wines were stunning, magnificent, and beautifully presented and a great night enjoyed by all. When it was time to go, and walked out of the Bark Mill into the fresh night air, I'm glad Louise drove us and even more happier that we didn't have to walk back to the cabin.
PS: (that's Pete and Steve's comments for short): Last year we enjoyed the 'Long Lunch' and very much looked forward to returning for the evening event. Starting with the cheese platter and local meats, we were off to a great start. Followed by local scallops, lamb, beef cheeks and a generous desert platter. The paired wines worked well with each meal and the portion sizes were good.
The staff from the venue made the night enjoyable and provided a short description of the origin of both food and wine making it a night of fun facts. For us what made the evening really enjoyable was the company of good friends, great conversation in an easy, stress free location.
The biggest shame now, is we have to wait until next September to see what the chefs will prepare.
HINT HINT CHEF .....maybe do one during a summer evening?
Paul Scambler, Senior Photographer
Photographer with the Examiner for 36 years.
