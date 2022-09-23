The second course was delivered. placed in front of us were Kyeema half shell scallops with a chorizo, chilli and garlic butter and a glass of refreshing Freycinet vineyard, Field Rose. As you can see in the photo, this dish was nicely presented, and loads of garlic butter, just one word....delicious. The extra for us, was that the people at the other end of the table didn't like and couldn't eat their scallops, so they offered them to us. It was an unexpected bonus for us. Again the Field Rose was well suited and as we had extra scallops made this course very enjoyable.

