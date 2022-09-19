The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

GoFundMe page set up for Rick Gesler following fatal weekend crash in Rocherlea

September 19 2022 - 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tasmanian police Inspector Darren Hopkins speaks on the crash. Picture by Duncan Bailey.

A young man who passed away in a motorcycle accident in Rocherlea on Friday night has been identified.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.