A young man who passed away in a motorcycle accident in Rocherlea on Friday night has been identified.
Rick Gesler, a 26-year-old man, was described by his cousin, Vanessa Ricks, as a "happy soul" according to a GoFundMe page.
The GoFundMe page has been set up to support his wife and two children during this difficult time.
Gesler's mother, Kristy Seymour, took to social media to thank people for their "support, messages and love".
Ms Seymour also said that Gesler's brother, Corey, was unable to grieve and have support.
"Anyone that knows my three babies Corey, Rick and Trent know that my babies are each other's world. Corey is so broken and I need to get him all the support I can," she wrote on Facebook.
Corey Gesler is set to be sentenced in the Supreme Court on October 10, after a jury found him guilty of two charges related to a drug-related bashing.
