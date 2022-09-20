Australia's Commonwealth Games flag-bearer Eddie Ockenden will be guest speaker at The Examiner's Junior Sports Awards.
Tasmania's four-time Olympian, who is the Kookaburras' co-captain and all-time appearance record-holder, will share his life story at the awards presentation night in Launceston on Wednesday, November 9.
The Hobart-born 35-year-old, who last month won a fourth consecutive Commonwealth Games gold medal, said he was looking forward to the function at Country Club Tasmania.
"I'm a proud Tasmanian and love any opportunity to support grass roots sport in the state," Ockenden said.
"I'm sure it'll be a great night."
Due to his commitments with the Tasmanian Tigers in the Hockey One League, Ockenden will appear at the function on a live link from Perth.
The Tigers travel to Melbourne for a fixture the following day.
With nearly 400 international appearances to his name, Ockenden has won nearly everything hockey has to offer.
In addition to Commonwealth Games success in Delhi, Glasgow, Gold Coast and Birmingham, he has been a part of World Cup wins in 2010 and 2014, World Leagues in 2015 and 2017, Pro League in 2019 and seven Champions Trophy victories between 2008 and 2018.
World Young Player of the Year in 2008, Ockenden was Kookaburras Player of the Year in 2010 and was named in the World All-Star Team in 2011.
Equally proud in a Tasmanian Tigers shirt, he won the Australian Hockey League with his state in 2014 and has been named player of the tournament four times.
Ockenden continues an illustrious list of Tasmanian sporting champions to speak at Junior Sports Awards presentations including Ricky Ponting, Richie Porte, Jake Birtwhistle, Georgia Baker, Milly Clark, Tristan Thomas, Sam Lonergan, Ali Foot, Anthony Edwards, Scott Brennan, Nathan Grima, Tim Paine and Ariarne Titmus.
Nominations for male and female junior sportsperson and rising stars, Ricky Ponting Service to Sport, team of the year and the Phil Edwards Bursary are due to close on October 2 but can still be made by visiting: https://australiancommunitymedia.wufoo.com/forms/z1n5ao1u16usjrq/
Heralding the impact of Tasmanian sport without saying "punching above its weight" is not as easy as it sounds.
