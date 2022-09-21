The Examiner
Good News

Bus Stop Films hosting a series of taster workshops for Accessible Film Studies Program

Nikita McGuire
September 21 2022 - 1:00am
A film making program for those with a disability is coming to Launceston. Picture by Julia Firak

Bus Stop Films, a not-for-profit organisation that uses film making to make the world more inclusive, is heading to Launceston to deliver its award-winning Accessible Film Studies Program for people living with disability.

