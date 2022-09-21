Bus Stop Films, a not-for-profit organisation that uses film making to make the world more inclusive, is heading to Launceston to deliver its award-winning Accessible Film Studies Program for people living with disability.
The Launceston program has become Bus Stop Films' tenth program to launch, joining a network of locations that spans across Australia and online.
The launch of the program will coincide with the National Games of the Special Olympics being hosted in Launceston.
To mark the launch, Bus Stop Films and partner TasTAFE will host a series of free taster workshops for prospective students before the full-year Accessible Film Studies Program commences in February 2023.
Bus Stop Films chief executive Tracey Corbin-Matchett spoke of the organisation's excitement at bringing the program to Launceston.
"We're extremely proud to now offer our Program in Tasmania. Our taster workshops are a great way for potential students to see what we do and how we do it, while getting to know the space the program will be delivered in and have loads of fun in the process," she said.
"Launching as part of the Special Olympics National Games aligns to our commitment to celebrate the amazing contribution of people with disabilities to our community."
Led by passionate filmmakers, the program provides opportunities for older teens and young adults living with an intellectual disability. Students visit film production companies, work with professional filmmakers, learn both theoretical and practical approaches, and create award-winning films through a film school experience.
Beyond their film industry exposure, students also develop improved social, communication, and work-ready skills. Students have gone on to work on projects such as Marvel's Thor: Love and Thunder, Masterchef and Survivor.
TasTAFE chief executive Grant Dreher said the partnership with Bus Stop Films represented their commitment to inclusivity and collaboration.
Born and raised in Launceston, Nikita is passionate about the stories that matter to locals. When she is not at work you can find Nikita adventuring around Tasmania or spending time with family and friends. If you have story tips or events in the Arts and Events sector, please contact Nikita at nikita.mcguire@austcommunitymedia.com.au or on 0437 031 581
