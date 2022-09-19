The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Ecopellets, which started up in 2019, produces eco-friendly wood pellets for home heating and industrial users.

BS
By Benjamin Seeder
September 19 2022 - 5:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Former Senator Shayne Murphy standing before a pile of the wood waste used to make the pellets. Picture: Ben Seeder

Twenty years on from resigning from the ALP over its logging policy, and former Senator Shayne Murphy is about to embark on an $8 million fund-raising round for the environment-focused wood pellets company he founded at Bell Bay just prior to the pandemic.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
BS

Benjamin Seeder

Journalist

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.