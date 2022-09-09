The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Samuel Sargison denied that Stephen James Williams asked him to take responsibility

Nick Clark
By Nick Clark
Updated September 9 2022 - 9:08am, first published 5:23am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Police vehicles outside Lloyds Hotel on November 13, 2019

A Launceston man told a Supreme Court jury that he was the person driving a grey Mitsubishi Triton which evaded police in Newstead and in which police later found $8000 cash and jewellery.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nick Clark

Nick Clark

Journalist

I am the Supreme and Magistrates Court reporter for the Examiner for the past 18 months. My journalism career has clicked over 30 years and encompasses four different spells at Tasmanian newspapers.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.