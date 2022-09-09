A Launceston man told a Supreme Court jury that he was the person driving a grey Mitsubishi Triton which evaded police in Newstead and in which police later found $8000 cash and jewellery.
Samuel Robert Sargison was giving evidence in the trial of Stephen James Williams, 41, of Waverley and Russell Peter Haworth, 36.
Messrs Williams and Haworth have both pleaded not guilty to trafficking in a controlled substance between July 1, 2017 and November 13, 2019.
Mr Sargison's evidence came the day after two police officers, who were tasked with keeping Mr Williams under surveillance, said that they saw Mr Williams driving the vehicle in the Launceston CBD and in Abbott St respectively on July 3, 2019.
Constable Darren Chynoweth gave evidence that he attempted to intercept the car in Abbott street about 3.05 pm but the driver evaded police and absconded down a laneway in McKellar St.
Under questioning from crown prosecutor Luke Ogden Mr Sargison said he made the stupid decision to keep driving after he saw flashing lights.
He said that he had signed a statutory declaration saying he was the driver on July 11.
Mr Sargison said that he had declined to change the statement when police visited him in November 2019.
"I suggest he [Mr Williams] asked you to take responsibility," Mr Ogden said.
"I say that is incorrect," Mr Sargison said. The jury heard Mr Sargison laso signed a statement which said he feared retribution.
"I suggest it was because of potential retribution from Mr Williams?," Mr Ogden asked.
Mr Sargison denied the suggestion saying that he was afraid of legal retribution if he changed his statement to something that wasn't the truth.
He said that the $8000 cash in the car was money to pay Mr Williams for purchase of the car.
Under cross examination from defence counsel Olivia Jenkins Mr Sargison agreed that he had pleaded guilty to evading police in the Launceston Magistrates Court in December 2019 and received 70 hours of community service, a $1000 fine and six months driving disqualification.
"You pleaded guilty because you were the driver?," Ms Jenkins asked.
"Yep," Mr Sargison.
Ann Woodland, the personal assistant to Lloyds Hotel owner Peter Dixon, gave evidence of an occasion in September 2019 when a man came into her office with $10,000 cash in an envelope.
She said a note from Stephen of Empire 44 stated that he wanted to take over the lease of Lloyds Hotel and the money was to pay rent arrears on behalf of existing lessee James Napier.
She said Mr Dixon returned the cash to Mr Williams at a meeting the next Monday.
Ms Woodland said the annual lease for the hotel was $156,000 a year plus GST.
Mr Napier, who was licensee after ceasing to lease Lloyds, said that Mr Williams was doing renovations at the hotel in October 2019 and was aiming to set up a nightclub.
When asked by Ms Jenkins Mr Napier said he recalled Mr Williams removing a person from the hotel for possessing drugs.
Mr Haworth, representing himself, asked Mr Napier if he remembered him cleaning and renovating at the hotel.
"Yes," Mr Napier said.
The Crown claims Mr Wiliams was in control of Lloyds hotel at the time of a raid on November 13, 2019.
In the raid police seized 87 grams on ice in a chip packet at the bar and $1490 from Mr Williams' wallet. More drugs were seized in an upstairs bedroom, the Crown says.
On the same day police found a large amount of cash at the Mowbray home of Mr Williams' girlfriend Jordyn Fenton.
The Crown case is that amounts of cash seized between 2017 and 2019 from premises associated with Mr Williams and Mr Haworth were from drug trafficking.
I am the Supreme and Magistrates Court reporter for the Examiner for the past 18 months. My journalism career has clicked over 30 years and encompasses four different spells at Tasmanian newspapers.
