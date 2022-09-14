Labor's newest member in the upper house Luke Edmunds will take a seat on one of the chamber's plush red couches when Parliament returns later this month.
The polls were declared for this month's Pembroke by-election which was called as the result of a vacancy left by Labor's Jo Siejka in July.
Mr Edmunds won 7176 primary votes to Liberal candidate Gregory Brown's 5234 primary votes, which put him well out in front before the preference cut-up.
Once other candidates were excluded, Mr Edmunds won the election with 63.2 per cent of the votes, compared to 36.7 per cent for Mr Brown.
Mr Edmunds on Wednesday said he was humbled by the support from the Pembroke electorate.
"I'm not going to take it for granted, I'm going to get out there and work hard," he said.
Mr Edmunds said at the top of his priority list was a push for a parliamentary inquiry into power prices in Tasmania.
"I've learned through my experience in local government, the way you get things done is by bringing people with you and that's the way I'm going to approach bringing a power price inquiry to the Legislative Council," he said.
Mr Edmunds and Mr Brown both praised each other for sticking to a clean campaign with a focus on the issues that mattered to the community.
"I think some of his parliamentary colleagues might have let him down when they came after me and I don't think that's played well for him," Mr Edmunds said of Mr Brown's campaign.
"But unfortunately, that's not the first time in Pembroke the Liberal Party has let down a good grassroots candidate."
Raised in Launceston, Mr Edmunds worked as a journalist at the state's three largest newspapers for a number of years, starting off with a cadetship at The Examiner.
