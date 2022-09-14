The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Former Tasmanian journalist Luke Edmunds elected to the seat of Pembroke

Matt Maloney
By Matt Maloney
Updated September 14 2022 - 2:31am, first published 2:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Newly elected Pembroke Labor MLC Luke Edmunds speaks to media following the declaration of the polls for the by-election on Wednesday.

Labor's newest member in the upper house Luke Edmunds will take a seat on one of the chamber's plush red couches when Parliament returns later this month.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Matt Maloney

Matt Maloney

Political reporter for Australian Community Media, based in Hobart.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.