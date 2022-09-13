The Tasmanian firefighters' union has warned members will be unable to fight fires in remote areas this bushfire season unless significant progress is made in its enterprise bargaining agreement talks.
United Firefighters Union members have been taking industrial action intermittently since 2021 in a drawn-out dispute with the government over pay, allowances and staffing.
Last month the union escalated its response to high-level work bans, which include not taking part in fuel reduction burns and ceasing training for specialist skills such as remote area response.
About 150 career firefighters, 40-odd volunteer firefighters and 40-odd Parks and Wildlife employees are required to qualify for remote area response each year.
However, just weeks out from the start of bushfire season in October, there are no firefighters qualified to respond to remote area fires in Tasmania.
"Firefighters are very reluctant to take this sort of action - they don't want to walk off the job or strike or take these type of actions that have an effect on the community," UFU Tasmania secretary Leigh Hills said.
"They sign up for the job to protect the community so they're very reticent to do this.
"For this type of action to occur, it clearly demonstrates the anger and frustration."
The most recent enterprise bargaining agreement ended in June 2021.
Mr Hills said no progress had been made since April, when the government offered pay rises of 2.35 per cent in the first year and 2.5 per cent in the second year, backdated to December.
The union is asking for a 2.5 per cent increase every six months to keep in line with their mainland equivalents and other state service workers.
Mr Hills said the government and union had not met in more than a month.
Tasmania Fire Service chief officer Dermot Barry said the TFS was committed to negotiating with unions, but wanted bans to be lifted first.
"While the right of the unions to represent its members is recognised and acknowledged, including the negotiating of industrial agreements, the TFS must also continue to operate and ensure it provides a quality and safe service to the people of Tasmania," he said.
"Due to the potential community safety issues resulting from the work bans the TFS have now lodged a claim with the Tasmanian Industrial Commission seeking to have these bans removed.
"I encourage the UFU to cease their work bans so that negotiations can re-commence to ensure our firefighters get a pay rise."
The TFS has three officers and nine firefighters covering Launceston, which has a population of 100,000-plus.
"I feel undervalued for what we do," a Launceston firefighter said.
"We are paid $10,000 less than the average mainland firefighter wage.
"We get the base rate on fathers' day on a night shift. No one gets penalty rates for night shift or weekends, or Christmas Day or for any other activities we perform."
Hamish Geale is a senior reporter at The Examiner. He has been working as a journalist with ACM for seven years and has a passion for regional communities. Got good news? Email: hgeale@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Satria Dyer-Darmawan is a journalist for The Examiner and considers himself to be an all rounder. Originally from the Central Coast of NSW, Satria has worked in Alice Springs and North Queensland and isn't afraid to immerse himself in regional communities.
