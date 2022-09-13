Public Trustee review leads to new Ministerial Charter

A revised Ministerial Charter for the Public Trustee has been introduced, following an independent review of the body last year that highlighted long-running concerns over its operation.
The Bugg Review, published in December of last year, concluded the Trustee had "genuinely misunderstood" its duties over two-decades, and passed down 28 recommendations to reform the government body.
Tasmanian Attorney-General Elise Archer, who accepted all 28 recommendations earlier this year, said on Tuesday the "much-needed changes" would ensure "the emphasis remains on clients".
The charter was changed to include "that the Public Trustee protect, promote, and support the rights, dignity, choices, views and preferences of all clients", that it act "in consultation with represented persons," and "encourages and supports represented persons to become capable of administering their own estate".
Ms Archer said she expected 60 per cent of the recommendations to be implemented by the end of September.
She said a number of recommendations requiring legislative reform would progress through a reform of the Guardianship and Administration Act in November.
Among the recommendations yet to be implemented is the establishment of a Disability Commissioner, although applications for an Interim Disability Commissioner were also opened on Tuesday after being announced in June.
However, Advocacy Tasmania chief executive Leanne Groombridge said while she was glad to see an emphasis on people's rights compared to the old version, the updated Charter "changes nothing".
Ms Groombridge, who has been a vocal critic of how the Public Trustee has functioned in the past, said without a way for clients to hold the Public Trustee accountable for breaches, the announcement was "lip service".
"The new Charter doesn't have any way for people to speak up, there's no penalties if the Public Trustee does the wrong thing, and it's no substitute for a compensation scheme," Ms Groombridge said.
