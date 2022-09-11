The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Women's Health Week survey reveal women not prioritsing health

Alison Foletta
By Alison Foletta
Updated September 11 2022 - 11:25am, first published 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Concerns over women not prioritising their health.

Women's Health Week organisers are highlighting the importance of preventative health care for women.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alison Foletta

Alison Foletta

Journalist

Alison Foletta is The Examiner's local government reporter. Before starting at The Examiner in Launceston, Tasmania she worked in Horsham, Victoria for The Wimmera Mail-Times and also worked in Victoria's North East in a small town called Alexandra. Email: alison.foletta@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.