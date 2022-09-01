Government rejects Integrity Commission call on botched police surveillance incident

The Integrity Commission will not investigate a bungled police surveillance operation inside Risdon Prison as another independent inquiry has already been announced.
Nelson independent MLC Meg Webb on Thursday called for the government to refer a police operations breach to the commission.
Advertisement
The breach involved a secret recording of a meeting in 2017 between murderer Sue Neill-Fraser's former lawyer and an inmate at Risdon Prison that became embroiled in the case.
It was later revealed one of the recording devices was not switched off after the meeting for two months.
Police Commissioner Darren Hine has said a review of the matter would be undertaken by former Solicitor-General Michael O'Farrell.
Ms Webb said while Mr O'Farrell was an eminent lawyer, he defended the actions of Tasmania Police in relation to the Sue Neill-Fraser case in 2017.
The breach of privacy perpetrated by Tasmania Police occurred on this governments watch, under warrants authorised and issued under legislation for which the Attorney-General is responsible," she said.
"That is why I am calling on government to deliver true transparency and restore public confidence with an investigation by the Integrity Commission."
She said any investigation should not be confined only to Tasmania Police procedures and should also examine if current laws which governed surveillance warrants had loopholes.
Attorney-General Elise Archer said Mr O'Farrell was well-qualified to examine the matter and make findings on whether improvements in processes were needed.
"We will allow this to take its course without pre-empting the outcomes or speculating on what further action may be required," she said.
Additionally, government minister Michael Ferguson on Thursday said it was not for parliamentarians to be making judgment on what the Integrity Commission chose to investigate through an own motion.
"Quite properly, [Police Minister Felix Ellis], together with the commissioner, have taken a very appropriate and strong position on getting this matter reviewed, making sure that doesn't happen again," he said.
Integrity Commission chief executive Michael Easton said the commission did not duplicate work that was already being undertaken by a public authority so it would not conduct a separate investigation.
Clarke independent MHA Kristie Johnston said the government needed to establish a Commission of Inquiry to investigate the police surveillance operation and all aspects of Neill-Fraser's conviction.
Mr O'Farrell's review once completed will be tabled in Parliament.
Advertisement
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Political reporter for Australian Community Media, based in Hobart.
Political reporter for Australian Community Media, based in Hobart.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.