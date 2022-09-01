The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Tasmania's Integrity Commission will not investigate police surveillance mess-up related to Sue Neill-Fraser murder case

Matt Maloney
By Matt Maloney
Updated September 1 2022 - 6:31am, first published 6:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Government rejects Integrity Commission call on botched police surveillance incident

The Integrity Commission will not investigate a bungled police surveillance operation inside Risdon Prison as another independent inquiry has already been announced.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Matt Maloney

Matt Maloney

Political reporter for Australian Community Media, based in Hobart.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.