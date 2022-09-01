The Examiner
Flinders Council make submission to reject FinFish Farming in their waters

Satria Dyer-Darmawan
By Satria Dyer-Darmawan
Updated September 1 2022 - 7:36am, first published 3:30am
Aerial drone colour landscape photo of salmon pond farm off the coast of Bruny Island, Tasmania. FILE PICTURE

Flinders Council has put forward a submission to reject fish farming in their waters after a community meeting was held to consider the state government's 10-Year Salmon Plan Discussion Paper.

