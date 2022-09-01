Flinders Council has put forward a submission to reject fish farming in their waters after a community meeting was held to consider the state government's 10-Year Salmon Plan Discussion Paper.
Mayor of Flinders Council David Williams said that the consensus of the residents of the Furneaux Group was that they did not want finfish farming in any shape or form.
"It would spoil our pristine waters and cause all sorts of problems in the long term" Cr Williams said.
"The local fishing community believe that the bureaucrats have no idea about the borders around the islands. There were a lot of pertinent questions asked and they were direct and they were just clarifying the government's position."
Mr Williams said over 100 people attended the public meeting and that the majority of individuals represented families on the island.
"It was a worthwhile meeting. That was because both the natural resources and environment as well as an environmental expert spoke logically, clearly and unemotionally. It was a good meeting.
"I was very proud of our community the way they turned up for the meeting and the way they acted."
Mr Williams said the community were determined to not have a salmon farm on the island.
"The government does not seem to learn from their mistakes and if they keep on planning to put one here it could be disastrous, they don't seem to be improving the regulation at all."
In September 2021, the then minister for water and primary industries minister, Guy Barnett said the 10-year plan, which would begin January 1, 2023, would not include a net increase in leased farming areas in Tasmanian waters.
He also said that the state government would develop new research and innovation programs to support salmon farming further offshore in deep waters, including Commonwealth waters.
"We will continue to utilise science from internationally respected institutions, including IMAS, CSIRO and the Blue Economy CRC to inform sustainability through appropriate planning and regulation," he said at the time of the announcement.
According to the discussion paper, one initiative the state government was looking to explore was the potential for offshore farming to respond to sustainability needs, climate change, community concerns and the environmental constraints of current production.
"An ongoing commitment is for continuous improvement in transparency and regulation, to ensure ongoing improvement in farming practices and improved regulation," it read.
"Finally, it's recognised that while the salmon industry provides significant direct and indirect employment, supports associated industries, and strengthens regional economies, there is a need to consider the fees and charges it pays in the context of cost recovery and return to the community."
As part of the plan, the state government is canvassing the views of stakeholders to inform the development of the draft 10-Year Salmon Plan.
A public meeting to stop salmon farming in the Bass Strait will take place in Devonport on Saturday at 2pm at the Devonport Yacht Club.
Satria Dyer-Darmawan is a journalist for The Examiner and considers himself to be an all rounder. Originally from the Central Coast of NSW, Satria has worked in Alice Springs and North Queensland and isn't afraid to immerse himself in regional communities.
