The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Australian Government makes move towards universal family violence leave through Fair Work Act change

Matt Maloney
By Matt Maloney
Updated September 1 2022 - 4:46am, first published 4:34am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Stigma preventing access to family violence leave, Unions Tasmania says

Unions Tasmania says a reluctance to disclose family violence means that some workers are not accessing a domestic violence leave entitlement.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Matt Maloney

Matt Maloney

Political reporter for Australian Community Media, based in Hobart.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.