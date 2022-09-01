The Examiner
Magistrate Sharon Cure issued a warrant for the arrest of Lachlan Anthony Le Fevre

Updated September 2 2022 - 3:15am, first published September 1 2022 - 4:32am
Alleged ice trafficker fails to appear

A warrant was issued for the arrest of a Newnham man charged over an alleged $80,000 Launceston Airport drug bust when he did not turn up in the Launceston Magistrates Court on Thursday.

