Alleged ice trafficker fails to appear

A warrant was issued for the arrest of a Newnham man charged over an alleged $80,000 Launceston Airport drug bust when he did not turn up in the Launceston Magistrates Court on Thursday.
Lachlan Anthony Le Fevre, 27, of Riverside faces charges of trafficking in a controlled substance at Western Junction and possession of a controlled drug at Newnham on June 1, 2022.
Court files show he is also alleged to have flown on aeroplane flights on between May 30 and June 1 between Launceston and Melbourne under a false name, namely Mr Cooper Perkins.
The Commonwealth Director of Public Prosecutions filed two counts of Constitutional Flight Offence - using information to obtain a passenger ticket and a further two counts of taking a flight using an air passenger ticket.
The charge alleges he used false information to obtain an air passenger ticket and then took a flight using the ticket on May 31.
Police allege Mr Le Fevre had possession of about 80 grams of methylamphetamine when apprehended by a drug detection dog from the Northern Drug Investigation Services at the Airport.
He also faced a count of possessing ammunition, namely four shotgun shells, selling a controlled drug, evading police, four counts of drug driving, motor vehicle stealing and driving whilst his licence was suspended in the first half of 2022.
In a previous appearance magistrate Sharon Cure told him he would need to get legal representation because some of the charges were indictable and would go to the Supreme Court.
A Newnham woman arrested on the same day as Mr Le Fevre also failed to appear.
An arrest warrant was was issued for Denim Faye O' Connor, 35, of Newnham is charged with unlawful possession of property, namely a Zebra PDT scanner, possession of a controlled drug, MDMA and ice, possessing a thing for administration of a drug and possessing ammunition when not the holder of the appropriate firearm licence.
